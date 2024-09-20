The World Congress on Intelligent Transport Systems (ICTS) yesterday hosted an international forum focused on the safety potential of autonomous vehicle technologies in passenger and freight transport. The forum sessions featured global leaders who addressed the issue of safety on transportation networks, particularly how connected autonomous vehicle technologies can be a transformative solution to improving road safety. Speakers at the forum presented real-world use cases for connected autonomous vehicle technologies. Discussions focused on the critical role of information in supporting automation in transportation, and highlighted the coordinated efforts needed to harness the full safety benefits of connected autonomous vehicle technologies.

In addition, the 30th edition of the International Conference and Exhibition on Intelligent Transport Systems in Dubai witnessed the display of innovations in the field of future mobility, most notably digital traffic lights equipped with cameras that monitor traffic intersections, and “smart cars” that will contribute significantly to enhancing traffic safety and reducing the rate of accidents on the roads, in addition to enhancing the technological use of vehicle reservation and fee payment applications.

The European Union pavilion displayed models of smart mobility vehicles in the Austrian city of Graz, where the user rides the car and chooses the destination for free, with a safety operator inside, enabling him to reach his destination quickly and safely.

The Taipei Pavilion also showcased the “5G Smart Intersection Safety” system, which effectively improves the previous blind spots in the vision of light rail (tram) drivers, helping drivers better understand the traffic conditions at the intersection, thus helping drivers make decisions.

Jan Olsen from the Norwegian Pavilion revealed the launch of an application for smart solutions for tickets, management and comprehensive payment plans for the user, which is provided at various transportation stations such as buses and public parking lots, noting that this application enables users to complete the booking and payment procedures in a smooth and sustainable manner.

For his part, the Regional Director of the Middle East and Africa at the American company “FLIR”, Hisham Annan, said that his company displayed during the exhibition a modern traffic light equipped with a camera that monitors the directions of traffic intersections, and based on the traffic situation, it gives a signal to direct traffic towards the congested direction, so that we make the intersection smart and able to reduce traffic congestion, noting that this signal helps reduce congestion according to peak times.

He explained that the signal is currently being tested for implementation in the streets of the Emirate of Dubai after passing all testing stages, noting that the company has also implemented a project in the streets of Dubai, which is a pedestrian camera, so that it monitors pedestrians and changes the signal instead of the manual signal button, so that it gives priority to pedestrian movement.

For its part, Estonia showcased innovations from a group of its local companies in various areas of intelligent transportation systems, most notably e-Pavement, which has revolutionized road safety and infrastructure through smart paving technology that integrates sensors to monitor road conditions and exchange information about them in real time, enhancing pedestrian safety and improving the efficiency of traffic management in general.

Revolution in Safety

The international forum, held within the World Congress on Intelligent Transport Systems, stressed the importance of collaborative efforts in developing connected automated vehicle technologies and their ability to revolutionize the safety of passenger and freight transport, providing a glimpse into a future in which technology contributes significantly to reducing accidents and saving lives on the roads.