Digital, Government and Regions-Autonomous Provinces Conference together for the transformation

Digital transition, technology innovation And institutional synergy: are these the three keywords at the base of new deal tight today between government, regions and autonomous provinces. The goal is to enhance the resources of the Pnrr and the structural funds of 2021-2027 programming. The Understanding”Together for the digital transformation” was subscribed by Perugia from Alessio Buttiundersecretary to the Presidency of the Council with responsibility for technological innovation, and by Massimiliano Fedriga, president of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces. Also present were the Coordinator of the Commission for technological innovation and digitization of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Ass.re Michele Fioroni and the president of the Umbria Region, lawyer Donatella Theses.



Digital agreement, Butti: “Let’s lay the foundations for a connected and sustainable country by 2026”

“With today’s agreement we stand united towards one same goal: guarantee the simplification of administrative processes, favor the management, exchange of data and skills for a Public Administration that is ever closer, simpler and more inclusive for citizens and businesses. Let’s lay the foundations for constant and constructive cooperation and collaboration that will lead our country to be digitally advanced, connected and sustainable by 2026”, declared the Undersecretary in charge of technological innovation, Alessio Butti.

