The refrain is now known: due to the health situation, the festivals take place in digital version. This is the case of the second edition of Burglaries, organized by the public information library of the Center Pompidou. From this Thursday evening until March 1, around thirty authors will explore the bridges between contemporary literature and reality, on the border between fiction and social issues. A rich program in which we will choose for example a musical reading of Thunderstorms (see our article p.20) by Sylvain Prudhomme and Fayçal Salhi, a discussion between the first novelist Camille Reynaud and the philosopher Claire Marin, the crossed views of Olivia Elkaim and Camille Schmoll on women in the Mediterranean. Also present: Robert Bober, Violaine Schwartz, Florence Aubenas, Laurent Mauvignier, Sarah Chiche and Sophie Divry. To close the festival, the Burglary Prize will be awarded to one of the five finalist authors: Camille Ammoun, Gauz, Thomas Flahaut, Celia Levi and Lucie Taïeb. Beautiful people to find on the festival site (burglary.bpi.fr). S. J.