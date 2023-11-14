Digital Bros.the Italian company that owns 505 Games and Kunos Simulazioni among others, has announced layoffs which will even hit the 30% of the workforce of the group.

Unfortunately, this is yet another piece of news of this kind in recent months, which comes a few hours after the layoffs at Amazon Games and Netflix were made official, while further cuts are expected on the horizon.

“After the pandemic, the video game market has evolved to be more selective when it comes to new gameswith consumers increasingly turning to established intellectual properties and playing these same games for longer periods,” Digital Bros. said in a press release.

“Digital Bros.’ strategy has had to adapt to this new, continually evolving competitive landscape, so it will focus its efforts on publishing sequels and new versions of already established and successful gameswith a limited number of new, higher-budget productions.”

“In order to prioritize high-quality, long-lasting blockbuster titles, Digital Bros. has reconsidered the number of projects in development and, consequently, will review the organizational structure to align with the evolution of the competitive context in the medium-long term and guarantee maximum operational efficiency.”

“The restructuring program should represent a reduction of approximately 30% of the global workforcewith the predominant part concentrated within the studios.”