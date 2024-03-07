The Digital Export Plus Bonus managed by Invitalia is a non-repayable contribution that aims to support Italian manufacturing micro-enterprises in their internationalization journey through the adoption of advanced digital solutions.

Digital export bonus plus 2024

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with the Ice Agency they launched the Digital Export Bonus Plusan initiative aimed at supporting Italian manufacturing micro-enterprises which in our sector affects all activities operating in the automotive sector, from workshops to car dealers, spare parts dealers etc.

This incentive, managed by Invitaliafor private individuals it reaches up to 10,000 euros while networks and consortia can obtain up to 22,500 euros.

A non-repayable contribution is paid under the de minimis regime: 10,000 euros for individual businesses with expenses exceeding 12,500 euros e 22,500 euros for networks and consortia with expenses exceeding 25,000 euros.

The expenses must be net of VAT and made from suppliers included in a designated list.

The contribution is paid in a single, prior payment reporting of expenses incurred from registered suppliers. Expenses are required to be documented with electronic expense records issued after the submission of the application. Each company can join only one beneficiary network or consortium, and companies that directly request the contribution cannot participate in the networks or consortia.

Expenses eligible for the bonus

The eligible expenses for the Digital Export Bonus Plus are specified in thearticle 5 of announcement and they understand consultancy for the adoption of digital solutions, e-commerce, website and app development, intelligent payment systems, translations, production of photographic and video content, web design, communication and promotion strategies, digital marketing, SEO and SEM optimization , content marketing campaigns, intellectual property protection, inbound marketing, couponing, social media marketing, CMS services, expenses related to SaaS platforms and hardware investments.

The expenses must be functional to the internationalization of the micro-enterprisewhile general expenses are not allowed.

The export contribution reaches up to 22,500 euros

Flooded areas

The tender includes a reserve of 4.5 million euros for exclusive benefit of companies with headquarters, operational or productive, in the flooded areas of Emilia-Romagna, Marche and Tuscany. This reserve is divided into two tranches: one of 3 million euros and the other of 1.5 million euros. The areas affected are those for which the Council of Ministers has declared it state of emergency on the dates of 23-25 ​​May 2023 and 3 November 2023. The list of interested municipalities is defined in the announcement itself.

To access the non-repayable contribution, it is necessary to submit the application on the Invitalia website by 10:00 on 12 April 2024. After logging in with Spid or Cns, you must complete the application in your reserved area. It is essential to have one digital signature it's a Pec.

Applications must be made by April 12, 2024

Applications can only be submitted by companies or business networks and consortia, not by natural persons. After the presentation, the company receives a Unique project code (Cup) to be reported on all documents relating to expenses and payments.