SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Digital bank C6 laid off around 500 employees on Monday, according to the layoffsbrasil website, expanding the list of companies based on high growth that are reviewing plans to face a more adverse economic scenario, with high interest rates.

When consulted, C6 confirmed that there were layoffs, but declined to detail a number. In the last public number, referring to November 2022, the bank stated that it had 4,000 employees at the time.

In a note, the bank stated that “as is customary in companies that seek the best level of efficiency in the markets in which they operate, the group periodically evaluates the productivity of the teams and, when necessary, readjusts positions and professionals, as well as adjustments from its structures to the moment of the business”.

The bank also added that “it should end 2023 with 800 hires and will surpass the number of professionals dismissed by hundreds of positions”.

layoffsbrasil (https://layoffsbrasil.com) is a job placement site for technology company professionals.

(By Aluísio Alves)