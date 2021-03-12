The famous auction house Christie’s on Thursday auctioned a work of digital art that reached a sale value of 69 million dollars. The sale broke a record as it was a work made with NFT (Non-Fungible Token), or cryptographic token, a technology that creates a cryptographic signature of authenticity that is automatically lost when the work is copied.

Mike Winkelmann, the real name of the artist who hides under the stage name ‘Beeple’ is the creator of the work ‘Everydays: The First 5,000 Days’, which this Thursday was auctioned for 69 million dollars at the well-known auction house Christie’s . The work is a collage of the artist’s daily digital creations since its inception.

“Holy fuck” (holy shit), the artist said on Twitter when he learned the sale price. In the words of the author, this is a work where “the individual pieces are organized in an imprecise chronological order: zooming in on the images reveals abstract, fantastic, grotesque or absurd images, deeply personal or representative of the present day.”

“Recurring themes include society’s obsession and fear of technology, desire and resentment of wealth and the recent political turmoil in the United States,” he added. The work had gone on sale last February at a starting price of $ 100 and had already risen to $ 14 million this week.

Non-Fungible Token (NFT) or cryptographic token

The peculiarity of the work is given by the technology with which it is created, the NFT. NFTs use “blockchain” technology, the same as cryptocurrencies. Created in 2017 by Dapper Labs, this technology creates a cryptographic signature of authenticity that is lost when copied.

The signature is an unalterable record that verifies a digital content as unique and can be verified by anyone on the Internet. Last December, ‘Beeple’ already sold a series of works with this same technology for 3.5 million dollars. In February, a 10-second video of his showing Donald Trump defeated on the ground sold for $ 6 million.

“One of the strengths of the NFTs is that they put an end to the historical problem of traditional art of provenance, something highly imperfect and biased. This technology ends the problem of counterfeiting or damage to art,” the entrepreneur explained to EFE and technology consultant Athan Slotkin.

There is clearly an investment component with the creation of these new assets, but also highly emotional, of people who buy it because they really consider it a work as valuable as a canvas, “Carlos Domingo, an expert in cryptocurrencies and digitization and CEO of the company Securitize.

With EFE, Reuters and local media.