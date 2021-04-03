D.he savior of the world, one hand raised in blessing, with the other clutching a wad of dollar bills? This version of the “Salvator Mundi” based on the painting attributed to Leonardo, which, as the most expensive ever auctioned off, should remain hidden from the public even at Easter on the Gulf, was created by the art historian Ben Lewis with the computer – as NFT. At the weekend, the token is to be auctioned on the Opensea platform.

Lewis is targeting the messianic-capitalist hope that has been ignited since the record sale of Beeple’s “Everydays” collage at Christie’s in copy-protected digital art in the form of “non-fungible tokens”. The online magazine “Hyperallergic” reports that of a thousand collectors surveyed, so far only 53 percent have a vague idea of ​​what will be shifted to insane amounts against cryptocurrency in blockchains, 37 percent “have absolutely no idea”, and ten percent think NFTs are a “kind of luxury yacht”.

On one of these, namely that of the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, the painting “Salvator Mundi” could be physically present, but disembodied NFTs are currently the hottest and most controversial commodity on the art market, precisely because many are trashy.

The run of the “nouveaux crypto-riches” on the tokens, warners in the desert call out to the electrified blockchain disciples, show parallels to the swelling of the Bitcoin bubble in 2017. It could pop at any time. But there is no trace of the doom and gloom, although NFTs feed apocalyptic worries: as climate killers.

The aforementioned Beeple sale alone is said to have released as much CO2 into the atmosphere as thirteen households did in a year. Only posthumanists who dream of eternal earthly life as climate catastrophe-resistant cyborgs or who want to celebrate resurrection on Mars can leave that cold.

Damien Hirst, who has been indulging in spring-like cherry blossom motifs for some time and has had them bought with crypto money instead of indulging in the memento mori as he used to with his sinfully expensive, diamond-covered skull sculpture “For the Love of God”, is not one of them, but wants to participate in the NFT hype – environmentally friendly.

In a new digital “ecosystem” called Palm, which is said to be 99 percent more energy efficient than the Ethereum blockchain on which it is based, he has placed ten thousand NFT duplicates of oil paintings on paper, which rest in a warehouse like stacks of banknotes. This is Hirst’s latest game with the concept of ownership and the attribution of value. True cherry trees, analogue and in the public domain, are now blooming outside in nature. Enjoying this while taking a walk is priceless.