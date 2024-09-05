The sector that saw the biggest increase in the number of companies advertising online during the period was hygiene and beauty (56%)

The number of unique advertisers on digital channels in Brazil increased 35% from 2020 to 2023, according to a study by IAB Brazilbased on data from Kantar Ibope Media. Here is the full of the research (PDF – 1 MB).

The sector that saw the biggest increase in the number of companies advertising online during the period was hygiene and beauty (56%). Next came travel and tourism (54%) and automotive (50%).

According to the IABa North American advertising business organization, the increase reflects the digital acceleration caused by the pandemic.

“During the 2 years of subsequent economic closures and reopenings, as more businesses were forced to operate in remote or more restricted operating models, the number of advertisers running ads on digital channels grew by 35%”says the research.

According to the study, the movement shows “how the digital ecosystem has been linked to the survival of many businesses” and also the emergence of new entrepreneurial projects.

Read other highlights of the research below:

21% purchased food or drink online for the first time during the pandemic;

27% made a video call with friends for the first time during the pandemic;

71% say the internet is their main source of entertainment;

80% say that when they need information, the first place they look is the internet;

63% say online shopping makes life easier.

The study was conducted based on three different studies by Kantar Ibope Media: Audience Measurement, which analyzed radio and television audiences; Consumer Intelligence, which analyzed the movements of mass consumption categories; and Advertising Intelligence, which monitors advertising. In total, 24,576 people were interviewed in the three surveys from 2019 to 2024.