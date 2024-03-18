Sammy Rochai Sammy Rocha https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/sammy-rocha/ 03/18/2024 – 7:01

Banks have offered automatic income for amounts deposited in a digital account. But, after all, which institutions offer the best remuneration options in their accounts? See the monthly income rates of the main banks.

The money deposited in digital accounts usually yields practically twice as much as a savings account, with several banks offering a return of at least 100% of the CDI.

CDI is the acronym for Interbank Deposit Certificate. It is an index that represents the average interest rate charged from the exchange of money between banks. As these operations occur daily, the rate is calculated every day and may change. As a rule, the CDI usually follows the Selic level, currently at 11.25% per year.

When a bank states that it pays 100% of the CDI, this means that the profitability is equivalent to the entire CDI rate. So, if the rate is 11% per year, for example, the money will yield that percentage per year.

See monthly income rates

PagBank: in the bank's digital account, the money yields 100% of the CDI on the balance held in the account for 30 days. If the customer uses part of this amount before completing one month, he will not be entitled to the income.

Mercado Pago: The bank's digital account yields up to 105% of the CDI from the first day the customer deposits an amount equal to or greater than R$1,000. Even if he consumes part of this amount after the deposit, the amount recorded in the account continues to yield 105% of the CDI every day. It is worth mentioning that, to have this income, it is necessary to deposit at least R$1,000 per month into the Mercado Pago account. Liquidity is daily.

Bank of Brazil: The BB Rende Fácil account, with 100% digital membership, yields 100% of the CDI from R$0.01 deposited.

Iti, from Itaú: with daily liquidity, the Iti account yields 100% of the CDI from the first business day of the deposit and there is no IOF charge. However, the money must be placed in the “Goals” resource, and not just parked in the account.

Nubank: NuConta has an automatic yield of 100% of the CDI, which represents twice the yield of a savings account. However, the amounts only begin to pay off 30 days after the first deposit.

PicPay: fintech offers a return of 102% of the CDI on accounts with deposits from R$1. To do this, the PicPay user must complete registration in the application and activate the CDB option. Another prerequisite for income is to leave the balance in the account for at least 30 days in the digital wallet. There are no fees for using the service and no limit on amounts for generating income.

99Pay: offers an automatic yield of 220% of the CDI for customers with bank balances of up to R$500. From this value, that is, above R$500, the yield becomes 100% of the CDI. For the money to start earning, the user needs to pass the authentication check by providing personal data and biometrics. Like other options on the list, there are no fees to obtain automatic income.

Banco Inter: Banco Inter's digital account does not offer automatic income, but it has the option of investing in CDBs with up to 102% of the CDI, daily liquidity and coverage by the Credit Guarantee Fund. Simply access the bank's application and select investment options in CDBs.

Neon Bank: the bank's digital account does not offer automatic income. But you can obtain gains of 105% to 113% of the CDI by investing from R$1 in a CDB with daily liquidity and validity of 3 years, being able to redeem the amount – with the income – at any time. The transaction must be made through the bank's application.

WillBank: At Will Bank, the money left in the account has a daily yield of 100% of the CDI, with protection from the Credit Guarantee Fund, which guarantees the recovery of the amount in the account up to a limit of R$250 thousand.

Original Bank: It is necessary to enable income in the app, accessing “Statement”, then “Activate the income-earning account”, and have a minimum balance of R$100. After activation, the money deposited yields 10% of the CDI in the first 29 days and 100% of the CDI from the 30th day onwards.

C6 Bank: the account does not have automatic income, but there are CDB options with daily liquidity and profitability of 100% to 104% of the CDI, which can be accessed through the “Fixed Income” option in the “C6 Invest” menu of the C6 application.

N26: has a yield of 100% of the CDI, as long as the money is saved in the “Spaces” functionality, which works like PicPay's Piggy Banks or Nubank's Caixas. The detail is that the yield can reach 200% of the CDI with Mode N. For every R$100 spent on the N26 credit card, which has no annual fee, you earn an additional 1% yield, potentially reaching 200% of the CDI.

It is worth it?

Despite the convenience offered, it is worth highlighting that digital accounts still offer low profitability and high costs compared to other financial products.

“Many account holders are directed to expensive and unprofitable DI funds. Furthermore, the high tax burden, with income tax of 22.5% on income and IOF, further harms profitability. Convenience is one of the main reasons people opt for these automatic investments. However, given more advantageous options on the market, I believe that these funds will lose their attractiveness in the near future”, says Ipê Investimentos partner, Fabio Murad.

For Multiplike's investment specialist, Peterson Rizzo, the most important thing is for the customer to understand that digital accounts with automatic income are much more advantageous than savings accounts. In other words, it is better to use them to save money than wait for the income from the resources in a common savings account.

“The CDI is an indicator that reflects the average interest rates of interbank operations and is used as a reference for various fixed income investments. Savings, on the other hand, historically offer low returns, especially in periods of fall in the basic interest rate (Selic)”, explains Rizzo.

Apps that use the CDI as a metric present a percentage above this index and the yield value varies depending on the percentage that the digital account or wallet reports. When a bank states that it yields 100% of the CDI, it means that the investment pays the total of the CDI rate per day. So, if the rate today is equivalent to 12.15% per year, for example, the money will yield this percentage per year.

See the difference in income from savings and CDI:

Although the digital account with automatic income is an advantageous option compared to savings, the investor should always evaluate other investments offered by the digital banks themselves.