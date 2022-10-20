BANDAI NAMCO Europe announced the release of the version in the West Nintendo Switch And PC for DIGIMON WORLD: NEXT ORDER. These two new versions of the title will be available starting from the next one February 22, 2023, in conjunction with the Japanese launch. Although the software house has not released further details at the moment, we know that this edition will contain within it a new level of difficulty suitable for beginners and a new feature that will allow our character to run.

We leave you now with a short interview with the development team of DIGIMON WORLD: NEXT ORDERwishing you a good vision as always.

DIGIMON WORLD: NEXT ORDER – Producer Interview

DIGIMON WORLD: NEXT ORDER BACK ON NINTENDO SWITCH AND PC Bandai Namco Europe SAS announced that DIGIMON WORLD: NEXT ORDER will be available from February 22, 2023 on Nintendo Switch and PC. Originally released in 2017, the game puts fans in the shoes of a DigiDestined, tasked with rebuilding the Digital World that is in total chaos. To be helped in this mission, players will be able to find and recruit over 200 Digimon to be fed, trained and bonded with. The city of Floatia will serve as a hub and will be developed by players: a place where you can recruit Digimon, upgrade buildings and buildings, grow crops and develop the city into a sprawling metropolis.

