Through the official website of Digimon World: Next OrderBandai Namco has announced resolution, framerate and size of the version Nintendo Switcharriving next month together with the PC one.

According to information, translated from Japanese by NintendoEverything, the game aims at 60fps in most situations. However Bandai Namco warns that there could be more intense sequences that could lower the framerate around 30 fps. For comparison, the PS4 version released in 2017 instead runs stably on 60 fps.

As for resolution, with Switch docked Digimon World: Next Order offers a resolution of 1080pwhile in portable mode it drops to 720p, which is the maximum supported by the console screen.

Finally, the game size on Switch will be 6.7GBmuch less than the 12GB needed on PS4.

Digimon World: Next Order

Before leaving you, we remind you that Digimon World: Next Order will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam) next February 22, 2023. Included with the purchase is the “Bonus Item Set” which is a free bonus offered that will include a boost and two special items to digivolve into Omegamon and Imperialdramon PM. The game is also already available for PS4 and PS Vita.