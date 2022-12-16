BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has shared a new trailer for the new port of DIGIMON WORLD: NEXT ORDERthe title already available on Playstation 4which will come up Nintendo Switchbut also on pcthe next February 22, 2023. This new version of the game will be able to count on some improvements, such as the addition of running, as well as a new difficulty level suitable for beginners.

The publisher also announces the "Bonus Item Set" offered to anyone who buys the game: it will include a boost and two special items to digivolve into Omegamon And Imperial Dramon Paladin Mode. This bonus is permanent for the digital version of the game and while stocks last for the physical version.

DIGIMON WORLD: NEXT ORDER – Gameplay Trailer

(Re)discover DIGIMON WORLD: NEXT ORDER in the new trailer In this gameplay trailer, players will rediscover the Digimon World series and its beloved characters. They will also enjoy battling with their two Digimon partners and exploring the world and its mysteries. Furthermore, managing and expanding your city will be essential to make your Digimon happy collected during the adventure. They will also have to take care of the Digimon and the special bonds they will create and which will allow them to evolve during the fights to release devastating attacks. In addition to the game, players can also get the “Bonus Item Set” which is a free bonus offered to anyone who buys the game and which will include a boost and two special items to digivolve into Omegamon and Imperialdramon PM. This bonus is permanent for the digital version of the game and available while stocks last for the physical version. DIGIMON WORLD: NEXT ORDER will be available from February 22, 2023 for Nintendo Switch and PC. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment