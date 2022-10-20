Bandai Namco and BB Studio have announced that Digimon World: Next Order will also come up Nintendo Switch and PC. The release date in Italy is set for February 22, 2023. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer that you can view in the player below.

According to initial information shared by the Japanese publisher, the Switch and PC versions of Digimon World: Next Order include a “Beginner Mode” which we assume will offer a lower difficulty level and simplified mechanics. The “race” feature will also be included, no further details have been revealed, but we imagine it will allow players to move faster in the game scenarios. Obviously the PC version should guarantee a visual rendering far superior to that of the console versions released previously.

Digimon World: Next Order, an image of the PS4 version

Digimon World: Next Order was released in 2017 in Europe for PS4 and PS Vita. It is a Japanese-style RPG with real-time combat and monster breeding mechanics, with the player having to train and satisfy the needs of his digital monsters.

The game reinterprets the mechanics of the original Digimon World for PSX in a modern way, with the main difference being that in this iteration the player will be accompanied by two different Digimon. If you want to know more, we recommend reading our Digimon World: Next Order review.