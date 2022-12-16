Bandai Namco and Hyde today released a gameplay trailers subtitled in Italian by Digimon World: Next Orderwhich summarizes the features and story of the game in view of the launch on PC and Nintendo Switch, set at February 22, 2023.

In Digimon World: Next Order, the protagonist Digidestined (male or female at your choice) is catapulted into the Digital World, which he will have to save from a mysterious infection that transforms Digimon into Machinedramon throwing it into chaos.

It is a Japanese-style RPG with real-time combat and mechanics from monster breeding, with the player who will have to train and satisfy the needs of his digital monsters. It therefore interprets some of the mechanics of the original Digimon World for PSX in a modern key, with some important differences. The main one is that in this iteration the player will be accompanied by two different Digimon.

Digimon World: Next Order was released in 2017 in Europe for PS4 and PS Vita, and only now also arrives on PC and Nintendo Switch. These two versions include the “Beginner Mode“, a lower difficulty level with simplified mechanics, and the “running” feature, which will allow players to move faster in the game scenarios. On our pages you will find the review of the PS4 version of Digimon World: Next Order.