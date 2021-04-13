Digimon it is getting weirder every time, especially with the new chapters being broadcast, and there are several moments that prove it.

We recently showed you a strange ritual where several crucified characters appeared, or rather, in a crucifixion pose, providing a disturbing scene.

This time the strange moment of Digimon It did not have satanic or religious overtones, but it was very Mexican, since they showed a digivolution very funny and with terrible Spanish.

Chapter 43 of this new anime showed us how Etemon and Volcamon began to wreak havoc with their joint abilities, which put Palmon.

These abilities caused a strange mutation in this Digimon, causing a huge flower to grow from his head.

In a certain moment, Mimi starts the process of evolution in the hope of fighting enemies, but something does not go as it should and results in the birth of Ponchomon, who has a look very mexican.

As you can see, this creature wears a poncho, a large hat, and if that was not enough, it also holds two maracas that give rhythm to its attacks.

The funniest thing about it is that Mimi reinforces the Mexican origin of this Digimon saying the words ‘A lot, buddy, jalapeño!’, which do not make any sense.

This substitution of Togemon It had previously appeared in some video games and even as a background character, but this is the first time that it has a leading role in anime.

They even put maracas on it.

The way everyone starts dancing reinforces the sense that this is a comical scene, and it was a laugh, even if the appearance is based on stereotypes.

Surely there will be no shortage of those who feel offended by this representation, but it caused us a lot of grace.

We recommend you:

Fountain.



