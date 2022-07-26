The PlayStation Blog has published a new article dedicated to Digimon Survivethe highly anticipated hybrid between strategic RPG and visual novel coming next July 29 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Through this article, John LiaoAssociate Manager and Head of Digital Marketing of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America explains better how the system works Karma: the decisions we make in the context of the plot will have an effect on a parameter called Karma, which will determine the predominance of three values ​​called Morality, Harmony And Anger.

Karma will affect different aspects of the game, such as the growth of the protagonist’s Digimon Takuma, Agumon, and the Digimon that we will find in our path and we can recruit. Depending on the predominance of Morality, Harmony or Angerwe will be able to meet more often respectively type Digimon Vaccine, Data or Virus.

More details can be found in the post that we report below.

The impact of Digimon Survive’s Karma system on your Digimon and history, out July 29

Bandai Namco explains how Digimon are a reflection of the heart in this visual novel.

During the school holidays, Takuma Momozuka finds himself on an unexpected adventure as he playfully investigates a historic place after a mysterious earthquake.

Digimon Survive is a visual novel with elements of tactical battles where you follow and guide Takuma on his perilous journey. Your choices will be reflected in the story you are experiencing and can have an effect on Karma, Affinity and Digivolutions.

Digimon Survive producer Kazumasa Habu shared his perspective in our recent Anime Expo Summer Showcase Panel: “In the environment of Digimon Survive, Digimon are practically a reflection of what is inside the human heart, and the connection between the Digimon and their human companions are put to the test in this sort of dangerous situation. As such, every choice you make will have a big impact on how Digimon evolve ”.

We are here to give you a better understanding of what it means by explaining the Karma system. Are you ready to see what Karma can do for you and your Digimon?

Karma

In Digimon Survive, Takuma will face many decisions and it will be up to you as the player to make the right choice. These decisions could be as simple as deciding what to do in the morning, or deciding whether to fight or run away in a risky situation. Many of the decisions you make will affect your Karma score. While any choice is valid, your Karma score will directly affect certain aspects of the game. Your maximum Karma score will also impact the growth of Takuma’s Digimon Agumon.

There are three types of Karma: Morality, Harmony and Anger. Each score is represented by a color and will always be in the same position when stimulated.

Morality

Decisions that increase your Morality score can range from a focus on justice, sacrifice, or prudence. Morality is represented by the color yellow and will always be the choice on the left. If Takuma chooses a life of Morality, he will find a meeting point with the Digimon of the Vaccine attribute.

Harmony

Empathy, cooperation and peace are some of the feelings included in the choices that increase your Harmony score. This score is represented by the color green and will always be the choice on the right. Players with a high Harmony score will be the most compatible with Digimon from the Data attribute.

Anger

Courageous, direct and goal-driven. Anger is represented by the color red and will always occupy the top choice. These strong character traits are especially inviting to Virus-attribute Digimon.

Attributes

Digimon’s attributes are directly related to their personality, just as Takuma’s Karma decisions are indicators of his personality type. In addition to your adventure, you will have several possibilities to recruit other Digimon. In Free Battle mode you will have a chance to “talk” to other Digimon, such as Biyomon, to have a chance to recruit them to your team. You will have to answer a couple of questions related to their personality; if you pass the quiz, you can try to recruit them or request an item. Having a high Karma score for their corresponding attribute will increase your chances of recruiting them.

The Digimon attribute also plays a significant role in combat. Digimon Survive uses a rock-paper-scissor-fighting mechanism where Vaccine> Virus> Data> Vaccine. Keep in mind that these will not be direct encounters but a general rule when determining the effectiveness of attacks. Additionally, Takuma’s highest Karma score will define the path of Revolution that Agumon can unlock. For example, if Takuma’s Harmony score is the highest, Agumon will unlock his Digivolutions Data branch.

By recording and measuring all these decisions, you can be sure that there is no right or wrong answer to these choices. As in life, you will simply have to make decisions based on your moral compass and find the stories and endings that are unique to you. Guide Takuma on his journey on Friday, July 29th on PlayStation 4, when Digimon Survive launches.