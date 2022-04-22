BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has released new information relating to DIGIMON SURVIVEStrategic RPG developed by HYDE. The story of the game will be modified according to the choices that the player will make as the adventure progresses, causing different series of events and influencing the evolution of Augumon. The choices will appear during the interludes of dialogue with the other characters in the game world.

Furthermore, the implementation of two game systems was specified, namely “Free Action” And “Search Action“, The first allows, in a given period of time, to move and talk with the NPCs freely (option designed to increase the freedom of exploration and to strengthen bonds with companions), while the second is the one that allows you to communicate via chat with other supporting actors and make influential decisions about the story.

After the numerous delays it has finally undergone DIGIMON SURVIVEthe awaited new title dedicated to Digital Monster combines strategic elements with visual novels, will be launched in Europe on July 29 up PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And PC through Steam.

