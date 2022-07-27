There are only two days left until the release of Digimon Survive, but the videos and information spread on the net are still narrow, especially for those who are undecided which version of the game to take home. The user Quigimon, who admits to having received their copy of the game a few days in advance thanks to Amazonuploaded to YouTube the first hour of gameplay of Digimon Survive played on Nintendo Switch.

In the video, which we can see below, the first phases of the game are shown, which is defined as “70% dialogue and 30% fights”, Up to the opening movie that marks the end of the prologue. In the gameplay, in fact, the only battle that is shown to us is that of the initial tutorial, for the rest we see sections of dialogue, investigative and even anime-style cutscene. The battle in question is anticipated by a loading of about 30 seconds, but the subsequent uploads seen in the video do not arrive more than a few seconds. We can assume that, at least on Nintendo Switch, the battles will need longer loading times than the rest of the game portions.

Quigimon also reassures that the Switch version is absolutely playablealthough it has some small frame rate dropswhich could have been more stable for a title of this type.

We remind you that Digimon Survive will be available from July 29 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC.

Digimon Survive – First hour of gameplay

Source: Quigimon