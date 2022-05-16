Digimon Survive showed its curious mechanics in a special video shown during the Korean convention Rulicon 2022where the chief producer, Kazumasa Habu revealed interesting details.

This little clip reveals that we will have a strategic turn-based combat systemalthough several events will be shown to us as if it were a visual novel.

To make a long story short, we leave you the Digimon Survive special video where it shows its curious mechanics and even a new character.

This clip starts with an introduction from the game’s producer, but around minute 2:19 the really good stuff beginswhen the characters appear on the screen.

Agumon, Falcon and other creatures follow the orders of Takemasathe new protagonist who will guide us through the conflicts of Digimon Survive.

As you may have noticed, positioning will be very important, as positioning yourself in certain places will allow you to deal more damage to your opponents.

This strategic touch will make you think twice about moving your teammates, as one wrong move could cost you a lot of damage.

Digimon Survive shows its curious mechanics and a Digivolution

Just like in the cartoon, some battles can take a drastic turn with the transformation of your characters.

In this clip we can see the animation style that Agumon has when Digivolving into Greymonafter exchanging a couple of dialogues with Takemasa.

This transformation occurs with an animation that mixes 2D and 3D effects. It doesn’t look like the anime but it looks pretty good.

Your peers have a lot to tell you. Image: Witch Craft Co.

Digimon Survive will end the waiting of the fans when it hits PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One on July 29.

