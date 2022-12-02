One of the games that I didn’t have much hope for this year was Digimon Survive, which at the end of it all turned out to be a great graphic adventure combined with strategic battles that it fulfilled in its two branches. And now, it has been given its respective recognition, since they announced that it reached an important sales goal.

Through social networks, the publisher of the game, Bandai Namco, announced that this video game has managed to distribute just over 500,000 units in the world. This is divided into the different platforms where it is available. So it could be quite the event, that’s because the franchise Digimon always sells more than other items.

Wow! #DigimonSurvive has sold over 500,000 Units Worldwide!

Thank you so much to everyone who has supported Digimon games. If you haven’t played it yet, Digimon Survive is 30% off on Nintendo eShop through 12/4: https://t.co/vDTeKdDAdw your #Digimon partner is waiting for you! pic.twitter.com/JWxBH8eCDL — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) December 2, 2022

It has been a while since there was a release of Digimon, so this return reflects the taste for the franchise and above all, it indicates that this new game model reached the hearts of its fans. It is worth mentioning that there are still projects of the saga on the horizon, with the port of World Next Order and also the new movie.

The video game was released at the end of July, so it has four months on the market. Without a doubt, a hopeful goal for the followers and their respective creators.

Is available in ps4, Xbox One, Nintendo switches Y pc.

Via: Gematsu

Editor’s note: It’s actually quite an interesting game, so it deserves to reach much higher. Hopefully people can notice and take a copy of such a great work.