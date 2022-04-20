BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has finally unveiled the highly anticipated western launch date DIGIMON SURVIVE. The title developed by HYDE will be available in Europe starting from next 29 July on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PCthe day after the launch in Japan.

To celebrate the announcement, the producer Kazumasa Habu released a message for all Western fans of the franchise:

Hello everyone. I’m Kazumasa Habuproducer of DIGIMON SURVIVE for BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment. I’m sorry we kept you waiting so long to hear about the game, but today we’re excited to announce something exciting! The western launch date has in fact been set for next 29 July! The development team will release more information about the game in the coming months. I hope you look forward to them. We are almost there!

We leave you now with the video message from the producer, wishing you a good viewing as always!

DIGIMON SURVIVE – Producer Update

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu