After a long and troubled development, Digimon Survive is finally available worldwide on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment shared the launch trailer in Italian and a series of new images from the game. It is also revealed that those who purchase the title in the first month of launch will receive the digimon as a pre-order bonus Guilmon and HP Support equipment.

Waiting for our review, which will arrive in the next few days, let’s see them below.

Digimon Survive – Launch Trailer

UNVEIL THE MYSTERIES OF DIGIMON SURVIVE, AVAILABLE NOW FOR CONSOLE AND PC Watch the launch trailer and take advantage of Digital Month One Content that includes Guilmon Milan, 29 July 2022 – Bandai Namco Europe has announced the launch of DIGIMON SURVIVE, the hybrid between visual novel and tactical RPG. The game ensures a dramatic story, unique characters and potentially difficult choices. DIGIMON SURVIVE is available for PlayStation 4 (compatible with PlayStation 5), Xbox One (compatible with Xbox Series X | S), Nintendo Switch and PC via STEAM. Players who purchase the game before August 30 will receive bonus items, including Guilmon and HP Support gear. DIGIMON SURVIVE sends players to a mysterious world filled with dangerous monsters and deadly battles that will test their survival skills. As the protagonist, Takuma Momozuka, they will have the opportunity to have a direct impact on the outcome of their adventure, on how the Digimon will evolve, on the bonds that will be created with the NPCs and much more.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment