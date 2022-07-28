We have seen companies like Atlus And Capcom release video guidelines for new games to prevent spoilers from ruining the fun for everyone, and now it’s the turn of Bandai Namco.

The next Digimon game, Digimon Survive, will launch tomorrow July 29, and Bandai Namco has posted a special message via social media asking players to avoid posting certain content. As explained on Digimon Games’ official Twitter account, Bandai Namco does not want players to post “anything” on social media that could potentially ruin the story from Chapter 5 onwards for at least the “first two months” of the game’s release.

“Digimon Survive tells a deeply personal story with many twists. To keep the surprises special, we’re asking players to avoid posting anything on social media that could ruin the story from Chapter 5 onwards for the first two months after Digimon Survive is released. However, if you post posts, mark your content as spoilers in a way that clearly indicates to others that spoilers are present. Let’s keep Digimon Survive a unique experience!” it is read.

We ask players to avoid posting anything on social media that may spoil the story from Chapter 5 onward for the first two months after Digimon Survive’s release. Let’s keep Digimon Survive a one-of-a-kind experience! pic.twitter.com/ONeEH2tnpt – Digimon Games (@digimon_games) July 27, 2022



We remind you that Digimon Survive, after a series of postponements, will arrive on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch tomorrow 29 July.

Source: Siliconera