Digimon Survive arrived in stores last week, but only in the last few days have the first appeared on the net reviews in the international presswho welcomed Bandai Namco’s new game with positive votesalbeit far from excellence.

The following are the votes of foreign critics for Digimon Survive:

CGMagazine – 90 (Switch)

PlayStation Universe – 90 (PS4)

GameByte – 90 (PC)

Pocket Tactics – 80 (Switch)

Nintendo Life – 80 (Switch)

Dexerto – 80 (PS4)

NintendoWorldReport – 80 (Switch)

Gamingbolt – 80 (Xbox)

Atomix – 78 (Switch)

Inven – 78 (PS4)

Meristation – 76 (Xbox)

We Got This Covered – 70 (Switch)

PlayStation LifeStyle – 70 (PS4)

Push Square – 70 (PS4)

Digimon Survive, a shot taken from the game

It took a few days to wait for the first Digimon Survive reviews, as Bandai Namco apparently distributed review codes later than expected. Usually when a publisher is late submitting copies for print, there is a fear of the quality of the game, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Digimon Survive currently has an average of 80 on Nintendo Switch and 78 on PS4, with average positive ratings. User ratings, who are usually more critical of the press, are also good, averaging 79 and 75 on Switch and PS4, respectively.

The Dexerto portal gave the game an 80, stating that “it’s not a flawless experience at all, but it’s an exciting and unique Digimon game. With more endings to see, different evolutions to discover, and over 100 Digimon to recruit, replay value and the value of the content is excellent … Due to its text-rich nature, this game will not be for everyone and for those hoping for more action it may leave you disappointed. Fans of visual novels, however, will appreciate many aspects and, if are you looking for a darker story set in the Digimon universe, Digimon Survive might be the perfect choice. ”

Less enthusiastic was the editors of PlayStation LyfeStyle who awarded a 70 stating that “the story, despite some insufferable characters, explores a darker reinterpretation of the original series, and the combat system is moderately well executed although simple in mechanics. Even the style. Art and soundtrack made by composer Tomoki Miyoshi and artist Uichi Ukumo stand out. However, many plot points drag on longer than necessary, the Karma system is forced, and the user interface is lackluster. Developer Hyde has had a good idea with Digimon Survive, but maybe not enough to deserve a sequel. ”

Digimon Survive is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC from July 29th. Are you playing with it? What impressions have you made? Let us know in the comments.