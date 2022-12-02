Bandai Namco has announced that the strategy RPG Digimon Survive He managed to sell more than 500,000 copies worldwide. Obviously he took the opportunity, together with the development studio Hyde, to thank all the players who bought and played it.

Digimon Survive was launched on July 29, 2022 on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Thanks from Bandai Namco for the sold copies of Digimon Survive

Digimon Survive is a hybrid between a graphic adventure and a strategy RPG set in a mysterious world teeming with monsters and deadly battles that will test your survival skills.

If you want more information, read our Digimon Survive review, where we wrote:

Digimon Survive is a very particular product. In itself it should be absolutely recommended to fans of digital little monsters, by virtue of its original and interesting story, surprisingly mature tones, despite a non-negligible underlying slowness. However, you must be able to appreciate visual novels, otherwise boredom will come after a few hours. Reasoning such as “we skip the dialogues as much as possible to get to the fights immediately” in the case of Digimon Survive proves to be completely unsatisfactory, because the story itself represents the heart of the experience. The exploration of the surrounding environment is there, as is the interaction with the co-stars, but they are still subordinate to the narrative, as well as being too guided. The same goes for the fights: visually (and sonically) appreciable, but very sporadic, and also rather simplified. Perhaps Digimon Survive would have needed, first of all, a more effective balance between the latter and the overall narrative structure. The presence of the free battle is not enough, just as it is not enough to be able to recruit enemy Digimon to enrich one’s collection, because there are few opportunities to use them. The title therefore fails to fully convince: it will necessarily remain, despite the name, in the memories of a niche audience. After all, this is not necessarily a bad thing.