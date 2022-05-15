BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment try to start again with the news of DIGIMON SURVIVE, the very unfortunate new title dedicated to digital monsters who, since its announcement, have been through all sorts of things. On the occasion of the Rulicon 2022we wanted to share a brand new gameplay video, in which Dokugumon And Agumon create an empowering battle.

DIGIMON SURVIVE is coming up PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And PC from July 28 in Japan and since July 29 in the West.

If you missed the details about the history of the game, you can find them in the previous news.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu