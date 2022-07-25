In a post on Sony’s PlayStation Blog, Bandai Namco’s John Liao unveiled new details on the Karma from Digimon Survive and how it will affect the digital monsters we lead into battle.

Digimon Survive tells a story as if it were a visual novel, with the player choices which will not only be reflected in the narrative but also on the Karma of the protagonist Takuma, the Affinity with the Digimon and which Digivolutions you can trigger.

These decisions could be as simple as deciding what to do in the morning, or choosing whether to fight or run away in a risky situation. All options are valid in their own way, but will have different effects on Karma and its score, and consequently on the growth of Takuma’s Digimon. Agumon.

There are three types of Karma, namely Morality, Harmony and Anger, each of which triggers different reactions. Here are the details:

Morality : Decisions that increase your Morality score can range from a focus on justice, sacrifice, or prudence. Morality is represented by the color yellow and will always be the choice on the left. If Takuma chooses a life of Morality, he will find a meeting point with the Digimon of the Vaccine attribute.

Harmony : Empathy, cooperation and peace are some of the feelings included in the choices that increase your Harmony score. This score is represented by the color green and will always be the choice on the right. Players with a high Harmony score will be the most compatible with Digimon from the Data attribute.

Anger: Courageous, direct and goal-driven. Anger is represented by the color red and will always occupy the top choice. These strong character traits are especially inviting to Virus-attribute Digimon.

For example, if Takuma has a high Harmony value, he will be able to unlock Data digivolution branches for Agumon. Likewise it will be easier to recruit or make friends with Digimon according to our Karma.

It is also explained that Digimon Survive the attributes of the digital monsters revolves around a paper-scissor-stone mechanismwhere Vaccine> Viruses> Data> Vaccine.

We remind you that Digimon Survive will be available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC starting Friday 29 July.