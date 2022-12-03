Officially released in late July 2022 on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And pcthe title Digimon Survive it had a decidedly tumultuous production that saw it disappear from circulation or be postponed from year to year due to various problems, between COVID-19 and so on and so forth. Fortunately, now that it’s available, the game is slowly celebrating some well-deserved milestones, exceeding altitude 500,000 between digital sales and copies shipped worldwide.

Given the results, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment proposed a beautiful celebratory image to thank the players.

Wow! #DigimonSurvive has sold over 500,000 Units Worldwide!

Thank you so much to everyone who supported Digimon games. If you haven’t played it yet, Digimon Survive is 30% off on Nintendo eShop through 12/4: https://t.co/vDTeKdDAdw Your #Digimon partner is waiting for you! pic.twitter.com/JWxBH8eCDL — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) December 2, 2022

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment via Gematsu