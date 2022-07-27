A few days after the launch of Digimon SurviveBandai Namco with a Twitter post politely asked the players to avoid posting spoilers on social media. In particular, the developers ask users to avoid giving any previews about the events from Chapter 5 onwards for two months after launch.

“Digimon Survive tells a deep personal story with many twists,” reads the post posted on Twitter. “In order to make the surprise special, we ask players to avoid posting on social media anything that could spoil the story from Chapter 5 onwards for the first two months after the launch of Digimon Survive.”

“However, if you do, please report that your content contains spoilers, in order to make it clear to others that there are tidbits of the plot. We keep Digimon Survive a unique experience.”

Digimon Survive promises to offer a deep story, where the player’s choices will have an impact on the unfolding of events. Among other things, these decisions will also affect the protagonist’s Karma, which in turn will have repercussions on the growth of his Agumon and his affinity with certain types of Digimon that we will meet during the adventure. In this sense, unavoidably unwanted advances could ruin the experience of the players, so the request of Bandai Namco is understandable.

We remind you that Digimon Survive will be available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC starting from Friday July 29.