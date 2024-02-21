Kazumasa Habu he no longer holds the role of producer for the franchise Digimon in the offices of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainmentas he himself declared above X.

“Due to some personnel changes at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, I will no longer be the producer of the Digimon games. In fact, I haven't been in this role since last April and have quietly passed the baton. Rest assured that the new Digimon Story will continue to be developed by its trusted director and his team.”

In another message, Habu continued: “Being involved with Digimon and being able to experience the enthusiasm of the fans has become my most prized possession. I would like to thank all the fans who loved our works. Thank you with all my heart! Please continue to support Digimon!”

The latest update about the next one Digimon Story we got it in february 2022, where habu revealed that it will be set in Digital World is that Olympos XII will play a central role in the story. The game was announced in December 2017 and more details may arrive at the time Digimon Con 2024 next March 9th.

Source: Kazumasa Habu Street Gematsu