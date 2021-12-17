BANDAI announced the arrival of the DIGIMON WITH, an online event thanks to which fans from all over the world will be able to celebrate the franchise together. The event will be held on 27 February 2022 at 02:00 (Italian time) and can be followed through YouTube.

During the event there will be space for many news dedicated to both the animated series and video games from the franchise, as well as live performances and much more. Let’s find out all the details together.

DIGIMON CON – Details The first iteration of the DIGIMON COM will allow fans from all over the world to be able to celebrate the franchise and discover all the upcoming news. date : February 27, 2022 at 02:00 (Italian time)

: February 27, 2022 at 02:00 (Italian time) where to follow : YouTube

: YouTube ticket price: free Among the contents of the event we will find: Panel dedicated to the Digimon animated series

Panel dedicated to video games taken from the franchise

New information on the Digimon Vital Bracelet Series and on the dedicated app

Live performance by Ayumi Miyazaki

Much else… The calendar with all the different panels and more details about them will be released in the future.

We just have to wait to discover all the news dedicated to the universe of Digimon that will be announced during the first iteration of the DIGIMON WITH.

Source: BANDAI Street Gematsu