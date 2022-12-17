BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced that the Digimon Con 2023 it will take place in just under two months. To be exact, it’s set for Sunday 12 February 2023 at 2:00 in the morning (Italian time).

It will be possible to follow it in streaming through the channel YouTube Official BANDAI JP. The event will showcase news about anime, video games, card games, toys, and more, including live performances by special guests. More details will be announced over the next few weeks.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu