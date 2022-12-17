Bandai Namco has announced that the Digimon Con 2023 will take place on February 11, 2023 at 5:00 pm PT, which is 02:00 on February 12 in Italy. This is the annual event dedicated to the Digimon brand and its fans, where announcements relating to the future of the series are planned for the occasion, also with regard to video games.

It will be possible to follow the event live on YouTube, via the Bandai Namco official channel. According to the previews of the official website, which you find below, we can expect news regarding the Vital Hero bracelets, the Digimon fitness watches, as well as new information about video games.

As we know, the Bandai Namco teams are working on multiple new Digimon games, as confirmed by series producers Kazumasa Habu and Takahiro Yokota. In February, Habu himself revealed that one of these will be linked to the group “Olympos XII” seen in some animated series, also does not rule out a remake or remaster of the first Digimon World in the future. On February 22, however, Digimon World Next Order will also land on PC and Nintendo Switch and just yesterday we saw a new gameplay trailer in Italian.

An image from Digimon Survive

The Digimon Con 2023 lineup:

Toys: New information on the Vital Bracelets app

Card Duels: Japan vs USA and Japan vs China

Games: information about games

Anime: panel with the cast of Digimon Ghost Game and Digimon Frontier

Live performance by a special guest

Special News: Digimon Illustration Competition 2023 Initial Evaluation Results

NB: The full lineup will be revealed on February 6, 2022. More details will be shared in the future.