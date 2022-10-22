The Bandai Namco teams are working on multiple brand new games Digimon. It was revealed by series producers Kazumasa Habu and Takahiro Yokota.

The confirmation came in conjunction with the announcement of the Nintendo Switch and PC versions of Digimon World: Next Order, due out in Europe in February, integrating a series of new features.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that we have decided to release Digimon World: Next Order on Nintendo Switch and Steam,” said Habu. “We currently have multiple Digimon games scheduled.”

The two producers have not revealed further details regarding the projects currently in the pipeline. However, in an interview in February, Habu revealed that Bandai Namco is working on a new Digimon Story, with the plot that will be linked to the group “Olympos XII” seen in some animated series, also does not exclude in the future also a remake or a remaster of the first Digimon World.

In addition to the port of Digimon World: Next Order, Digimon Survive, a hybrid between a graphic adventure and a strategic role-playing game, arrived in stores a few months ago, of which you could find out more by reading our review.