













Digimon announces its 25th anniversary celebration









Let's remember that the creatures from another world franchise always has celebration plans for its anniversaries. It happened before in the twentieth, after which a complete remake of the original series was announced.

Although the anniversary falls in March, the franchise has already shown the commemorative logo for the next celebration. Through the X platform, an invitation was also made to fans to remain attentive for upcoming details.

“The Digimon Animation series will celebrate its 25th anniversary on March 6, 2024, and the anniversary logo has been revealed! To kick off the anniversary, an online event “DIGIMONCON 2024” will be held for Digimon fans around the world.

It reads below the logo, so it seems that this time we will have more dynamic moments.

In the fall of 2023, a film was released where the original cast appeared older and returned to the world of the beloved creatures. Will there be a common thread there for the franchise? We still have to wait for official information.

Where can I watch Digimon?

The different series of the franchise are available on different platforms along with their movies, however, Crunchyroll has several deliveries available in its catalog:

Digimon Ghost Gamewhich consists of 68 episodes.

Digimon Adventure (2020 remake), which has 67 chapters.

Adventure Triwhich is made up of 27 episodes.

Have you already seen all the series in the franchise? What do you think will happen on its 25th anniversary?

