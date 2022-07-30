Just during the recent event Digi Fes 2022 it has finally started talking about Digimon Adventure 02the new animated film dedicated to the franchise announced in August 2021, where it was also revealed that this will carry the title Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning.
The story proposed by the film will be set in 2012, in February to be exact, or shortly after the events of Digimon Adventure tri. And Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna. In the visual below you can see the protagonist Daisuke Motomiya and companions now in their twenties.
I study Yumeta Company will take care of the project, returning from the previous one Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizunawith TOEI Animation once again to production.
The cast of voice actors sees:
- Fukujurō Katayama how Daisuke Motomiya
- Junko Noda how V-Mon
- Arthur Lounsbery how Ken Ichijōji
- Naozumi Takahashi how Wormmon
- Ayaka Asai how Miyako Inoue
- Kouichi Toochika how Hawkmon
- Yoshitaka Yamaya how Iori Hida
- Megumi Urawa how Armadimon
- Junya Enoki how Takeru Takaishi
- Miwa Matsumoto how Patamon
- MAO how Hikari Yagami
- Yuka Tokumitsu how Tailmon
Plus the new entries:
- Megumi Ogata how Rui Ōwada
- Rie Kugimiya how Ukkomon
