During the event “Digi Fest 2023” held last Sunday, TOEI Animation has shared a new trailer for the Digimon Adventure 02 THE BEGINNING, the latest feature film based on the famous saga of digital monsters. In the video we have the opportunity to hear “Target ~Akai Shogeki~”, original opening of the second animated series of the franchise, sung by Kouji Wada.

Set in February 2012, shortly after the events of Digimon Adventure tri And Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, Digimon Adventure 02 THE BEGINNING see protagonist Daisuke Motomiya (Davisin the western version of the time) and the other digidestined now in their twenties.

The highly anticipated animated feature film will be shown in cinemas across Japan from October 27th and will see the return of the original cast, joined by new voices featuring the new characters of Rui Ōwada and Ukkomon. Check out the new trailer below.

Digimon Adventure 02 THE BEGINNING – Trailer

Source: TOEI Animation Street Anime News Network