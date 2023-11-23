













Digimon 02: Protagonists are now adults and have their official sake









The franchise of Digimon partnered with Kurand, the craft beverage company, and in honor of the film Adventure 02 The special editions have labels that allow us to see the essential cast on the front print, of course, the characters in their adult versions; while the beloved creatures are on the reverse.

The sake bottle will also feature a free acrylic masu cup. Previously, this container used to be classic when measuring rice, however, times have changed and it is now used more for drinking sake.

The description of the special sake appeals to nostalgia and describes the rice drink like this:

“It will remind us as adults of those nostalgic times.”

The sake notes will have a light and sweet flavor. The process used to create it is saijō jikomi; This consists of making new batches of sake using more sake as a base – previously created – instead of water.

The bottles will be 720 ml. and will have 16% alcohol. The price of each one is 6,600 yen – around 44 dollars. Orders began on October 27 – after the premiere of the nostalgic film – and will continue until the batches are finished. However, shipments will not begin until mid-December.

Digimon: Where can I watch the series?

Three of the anime installments of the franchise Digimon They are available on the Crunchyroll platform:

Digimon Adventure Tri: 27 episodes.

Digimon Adventure (2020): 67 episodes.

Digimon Ghost Game: 68 episodes.

