The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, and the City Police Department (NYPD) presented this Tuesday a group of robots that will help agents keep the Big Apple safe, including Digidog, a police dog robot that was removed by the previous mayor due to criticism.

“Today, we are announcing three new police technologies in New York City: the K5 autonomous security robot, the Digidog robot and the StarChase GPS accessory”, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced at a news conference in Times Square.

The city bought two Digidogs with various accessories -such as a gas detector- for $750,000 and will lease the other two technologies for a pilot test starting this summer for $1,750 a month.

“I look for the best for the city. And the three (tools) that we are launching today are just the beginning,” the mayor and former police officer, who declared himself a great fan of technology, told the media.

Digidog, which will work on the streets of New York.

The first robot, the K5, is equipped with various cameras, sensors and artificial intelligence, allowing you to provide real-time information to agents.

This technology has been used in various areas of the US and has helped with, among other things, shootings in shopping malls.

According to the NYPD, after six months of probation, the robot will patrol both Times Square and its subway stations.

The NYPD is resurrecting Digidog the robot dog – in instances of hostage situations, bomb threats, counter-terrorism and other high-risk or hazardous situations. They bought 2 for $750k pic.twitter.com/SxSVxpQjkj — Yoav Gonen (@yoavgonen) April 11, 2023

The StarChase system will also be implemented, which works by attaching a GPS suction cup -either manually or by launching it from a vehicle- to a fleeing vehicle and the tool allows the vehicle to be tracked in real time.

This technology will allow NYPD officers to remotely follow a car, thus avoiding a vehicle chase through the streets of New York.

For their part, the Digidogs -as they already passed the pilot test at the time- will be incorporated directly into the NYPD.

K5 robots will help agents keep the Big Apple safe.

This yellow robot made by Boston Dynamics was so criticized by various civil rights advocates that the previous administration – headed by Bill de Blasio – stopped using it and it was turned over to the fire department.

Adams said that if a person has a loved one who is kidnapped, they will appreciate that this machine, which walks on all fours and has a claw with a camera where a dog’s head would normally be, is among the patrol.

NYPD noted that none of these tools have facial recognition.

EFE