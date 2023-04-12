The robot dog ‘Digidog’, this Tuesday during his presentation in New York. Sarah Yáñez-Richards (EFE)

They look like a cross between a dachshund and a yellow grasshopper, but the Digidogs, new additions to the NYPD, are more like the robotic portrait of a bloodhound: a perfect tool to help officers in the pursuit of crime. The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, very fond of bombastic announcements -remember his claim a few months ago for a Rat Slayer in Chief-, has presented three robotic devices on Tuesday, including a robot dog that was already the target of criticism when he first joined the Department, the largest in the country, nearly three years ago.

“digidog He has come out of the kennel ”, said Democrat Adams, who as a good ex-policeman is especially comfortable in events related to the body. In addition to the two DigidogsThe councilor, flanked by the Department’s chief commissioner, Keechant Sewell, and other police officers, unveiled two other devices, a kind of GPS shuttle to locate stolen vehicles and a white cone-shaped robot, called the AK5 autonomous security robot. , to patrol the suburban, whose security conditions have been in question for some time. All three will be deployed “transparently, consistently and always in close collaboration with the people we serve,” Sewell said, in the city’s kilometer zero, bustling Times Square, where the robot dog took a few steps not too graceful

“The technology is here, we should not be afraid of it,” Adams said at the canine debut. The idea is to advance the bloodhound to places where potentially dangerous suspects have made a stronghold, such as hostage kidnapping. Or to meet individuals like the one who in January 2022 killed two agents who had responded to a call for sexist violence in a Harlem apartment. The bug will transmit live images and audio of the situation to those who respond to the emergency, that is, information that in its day could have saved the lives of the young agents Jason River and Wilbert Mora, recalled Adams, who succumbed to the shots after entering, blindly, the house. “I don’t want a situation like this to happen again, for policemen to enter a building with someone dangerous stationed inside… I don’t want to lose more policemen… We are investing in public safety,” the councilor stressed.

The city’s first robot police dog was hired in 2020 by Adams’ predecessor, fellow Democrat Bill de Blasio, but the city’s contract with the manufacturer was cut short after critics derided it as a creepy, dystopian monstrosity. Now, ex-cop Adams vows to turn a deaf ear to those who criticize or mock canine wits. “A few loud people objected and we took a step back,” the mayor said of the 2020 experience. “That’s not how I work. I work by looking at what is best for the city and this is smart technology.”

He digidog It weighs 32 kilos, works by remote control and is equipped, among other tools, with a gas detector. The two units, which will enter service from the summer, have cost 750,000 dollars (about 688,000 euros). As for the cone robot, which Adams compared to a Roomba vacuum cleaner, it will be deployed inside the Times Square subway station as part of a seven-month pilot program that also begins this summer. As for the locator, a tracking system called StarChase will allow police to launch a GPS tag that will be attached to a stolen car so officers can keep track of its vehicle’s location. The New York Police Department’s pilot program will last 90 days. Similar devices have been used in shopping malls and other public places for years.

Civil liberties advocates and police reform activists have questioned the need for these high-tech devices. The position of the animalists with respect to the digidog.

