call expertsA special, secure domain name will be created for the many hundreds of government websites so that they can easily be distinguished from fake websites. State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen (D66) is expected to announce the name of the new extension to the House of Representatives at the end of this year, the Ministry of the Interior confirms. All sites may soon end in .overheid.nl.
Sebastiaan Quekel
Latest update:
19:08
