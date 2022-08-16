Digi Mobil is becoming more and more popular in Italy and this is revealed by the financial results data for the months before the end of June 2022. Not only that, because it is made clear right away that the telephone operator it caused a lot of uproar, obviously positive, in the hearts of Italians right from the start and the numbers are growing more and more. Suffice it to say that, in the second quarter of 2021, the operator had a -15% compared to the current percentage.

This means that currently, the Italians own this telephone operator they are around 354,000 and currently the number could be much higher! All this has resulted an income of 6.9 million euros and in Europe, especially Spain, it is beginning to take hold more firmly. In fact, the percentage reaches 15.8% in Romania, while in Spain we see an increase of 39.2% compared to 2021! Impressive data that the CEO of Digi Communications is happy to give to the public.

Digi Mobil on the crest of the wave with offers available until the end of August

“The DIGI Group recorded solid results in the second quarter of 2022, with positive performances achieved in all the markets in which we operate. We have continued to expand our customer portfolio and revenues in the mobile and fixed service segments, while facing a delicate economic situation in an uncertain international context “ he has declared Serghei Bulgac, CEO of Digi Communications.

“At the same time, we are delighted to start a new chapter in our development: the opening of operations in Belgium of a joint venture with Citymesh NV and we aim to bring our attractive and competitive services to the Belgian market”.