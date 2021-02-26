The three main operators – Movistar, Orange and Vodafone – have seen their revenues fall in the year of the coronavirus, and they lost thousands of customers. The Spaniards were connected more than ever, but the telephone traffic did not translate into their bottom line. With the exception of MásMóvil, all companies with their own network reduced their turnover and their profits. Breaking that curse, Digi, the small Romanian operator, has managed to deal with the crisis. Its revenue grew 41% after adding 600,000 new customers in 2020, becoming the absolute champion of telecommunications.

“We are at the beginning of an economic crisis and operators with cheaper rates like us may benefit from this situation. We have stable and predictable prices and customers look for offers in the market, but they do not come only for that, but mainly because of the trust of someone who has recommended our service and knows that there is a quality product behind it and we deliver what we promise ”, In statements to EL PAÍS, the general director of Digi in Spain, Marius Varzaru, points out.

Born twelve years ago as a virtual mobile operator, without its own network, specializing in international call bonuses, especially for Romanian immigrants, the current Digi has nothing to do with it. It has established itself as the low-cost alternative to the big four, with simple and affordable rates, enjoyed by 2.6 million customers.

“We are a fully integrated local operator. Our commercial focus is clients who are looking for an economic and quality offer. And the vast majority are already Spanish clients, not like in the past when we focused on a client of Romanian or immigrant origin ”, Varzaru points out.

Digi has added more than 440,000 mobile lines in 2020, reaching 2.3 million, 23% more. They are joined by 200,000 clients of its fiber service and more than 70,000 of fixed telephony, after adding 120,000 and 40,000 clients, respectively, during the last year. In addition, the Romanian operator managed to snatch more than 400,000 clients from its rivals thanks to its portability, which allows the number to be preserved, becoming the market leader in net values ​​during the second half of the year.

Own service

Its secret, in addition to the prices, is the service, provided with its own staff, and “honesty”. “We do not work with subcontractors. We have our own call center, we do the logistics and facilities with our own staff. There seems to be a perception of low cost as something negative when, in reality, it is an inexpensive product and, in our case, of quality, simple and predictable. We never raise prices. And if we improve the product, we do it for all customers, automatically, the improvements are applied to them without the need for them to call ”, clarifies the CEO of Digi.

To serve new customers, the company hired more than 1,000 new employees, that is, it created more jobs than the four big operators combined. “Two years ago we had 400 employees and now we have 2,000. Last year, in the midst of a pandemic, we hired more than 1,000 people. Of all the successes, the one we are most proud of is being able to hire so many people for a long-term career. “

But Digi doesn’t just win customers; you also earn money. In 2020, it obtained revenues in Spain of 274.6 million euros, 41.6% more than the previous year and a gross operating profit (Ebitda) of 55.9 million, 33.7% more. “Except for the first year of our operations in Spain, every year we have given profits and paid corporate tax. We are a responsible company ”, Varzaru points out.

In view of the success obtained, Digi has launched its own fiber network in the most important urban centers, including the Community of Madrid, Zaragoza, Seville, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Almería and Alicante, in the neighborhoods where more customers have.

“We are not concerned that there are more or fewer operators”

The much vaunted process of consolidation of the sector with the unanimous complaint of the big four that there are many operators, with the potential merger of Vodafone and MásMóvil in the background, does not seem to worry much about the discreet Romanian operator, which uses small stores as distributors, and to which word of mouth works as the main marketing tool, compared to the large advertising campaigns of its major rivals. “Competing seems healthy to us. That there are more or fewer operators does not concern us. We want to compete and we do not see how that can change that MasMóvil and Vodafone join. Maybe for them it is more profitable to go together than separately, but I don’t see that that influences us, ”says their manager.

Nor do they feel alluded to by a possible interest of some large buyer operator in taking over the brand as has already happened with other MVNOs such as Jazztel, Lyca Mobile, PepePhone or Simyo. “Being an operator that always grows, someone may think that the same thing that could happen to Jazztel could happen to us. But our intention and that of the group is to be a long-term operator. We invest in this country and we want to continue operating here. Our CEO said recently that we are not part of any inorganic movement, we do not participate in any sales or purchase. We are what is called business builders, a company that creates a project and grows ”

Digi’s general director in Spain defends himself against criticism from those who claim that only operators with a network invest while MVNOs such as the Romanian operator – which uses the Movistar network to provide service – take advantage of the regulation.

“I have read that the heads of other companies say that in Spain there are many operators but only a few invest. They presume that they invest 20% of their annual turnover to develop networks and demonstrate their commitment to the country. Well, Digi has invested 30% of its income in Spain in 2020, and we plan to continue doing so this year and in the long term. This investment is dedicated to building networks and installing fiber in homes, and they involve a lot of salaries for the people who are employed in these tasks. So in no way can Digi be perceived as an operator that is not committed to the country ”, concludes Varzaru.