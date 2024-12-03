Months after they gave the message that they were going to launch their own television soon, Digi has announced the launch of the service. The Romanian firm already offers Digi TV“its television service, with more than 100 movie channels, series, sports, documentaries, entertainment and much more,” as reported in a statement.

The price of the service is in line with the brand’s ‘low cost’ policy for years. Whoever wants to contract Digi TV can do so for seven euros per month, so the basic fiber plus television package would cost 17 euros per month. “The operator reaffirms its commitment to offering its customers the services they demand,” the company highlights.

At the moment it is a service with usual channels in the offer of telecos that have television, with film and series channels, sports, documentaries… Usual channels in this type of offers, but in your case it represents a more to challenge the large telecommunications companies via price.

“The service that is initially available in some areas of Spain will be extended, to reach all its customers as soon as possible,” highlights the Romanian firm.









This positioning follows what was announced in October of new price reductions in its fiber services. In October they announced, in response to the price drops by Vodafone (through Lowi) and Finetwork, an aggressive offer of 300 MB fiber for just 10 euros per month, a price not seen in the sector and that puts pressure on the rest of the market brands.

Likewise, it increased the fiber offer from 500 MB to 600 MB for the same price, 15 euros, and also lowered prices in what is expected to be its flagship home and mobile internet proposal, to 15 euros per 300 fiber. MB plus 30 GB and mobile calls.