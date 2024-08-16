Diggia, shoulder knocked out

The VR46 team’s weekend at the Red Bull Ring, for the 2024 Austrian GP, ​​got off to a bad start. Fabio DiGiannantoniofresh from a multi-year renewal with the team owned by Valentino Rossi, was in fact the victim of a bad crash at turn 8 during pre-qualifying on Friday afternoon.

The press release issued by the team to the media unfortunately did not bring good news. According to what was reported by the team in fact “following a check-up at the circuit’s medical centre, Fabio Di Giannantonio was given diagnosed with a dislocation of the left shoulder. He will undergo further check-ups at Judenberg Hospital.“.

Uccio’s words

He spoke briefly to the microphones of the unfortunate situation of the Roman driver, who has always been able to place in the top 10 this year with the exception of the Sachsenring race. Sky Sport MotoGP Also Uccio Salucciteam manager of VR46.

“Unfortunately his shoulder came out – explained Rossi’s historic right-hand man – and at the medical center they couldn’t put it back in because it came out so much. They took him to the hospital because they might have to put him to sleep to put it back in place.or maybe give him some anesthesia because he was in pain. Once he’s put back in they’ll have to do an MRI to understand the situation. Fabio was quite sore. Let’s hope he can get back on the bike soon“.