Diggia joins Bagnaia

Saturday at Silverstone was characterised by a real Wild West in Q2 especially in the second and usually decisive run. Behind Francesco Bagnaia there was a battle in the Maggotts-Becketts-Chapel section between the VR46 riders and Marc Marquez to catch up with the two-time world champion’s Ducati, furthermore in several circumstances the riders found themselves in the trajectory of colleagues who were proceeding slowly in search of the right tow, a very dangerous dynamic on a fast circuit like Silverstone.

Francesco Bagnaia stressed that the tendency of some riders to seek a slipstream is now out of control. Fabio DiGiannantonio he agrees with his compatriot and fellow brand member: “Very dangerous maneuvers often occur, by several pilots – declared the VR46 pilot as reported by crash.net – We are professionals, we should just get out there and push ourselves to the max. Looking for a trail at this level is not a good look.. Even in the minor categories, riders who manage to go fast by riding alone are considered differently from those who do their times in the slipstream. What we sometimes put on in MotoGP in Qualifying is not a good show for TV nor a good advertisement for the category”.

Regarding Sprint which saw him forced to make a long-lap penalty Di Giannantonio regretted a mistake he could have avoided (he did not respect the track limits): “A real shame about the long lap because I was in the wake of the group fighting for the Top-5. A mistake, I’m sorry, the pace was really good, I felt really comfortable on the bike and we had a great start, one of the best of the year“.