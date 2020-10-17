Most of us use coconut oil to keep our skin healthy and beautiful. Along with this, coconut oil also fulfills the desire for dark and thick hair. But very few people know that if coconut oil is used with food, it works to keep your digestive system healthy and makes the stomach constipation free …

How to identify

-Coconut oil, which you use for massage on your hair and skin, is a beauty product. Whereas the oil you can use to make food and eat like ghee in food is food grade coconut oil.

-However, if you use naturally prepared fresh coconut oil which does not use any adulteration and pastes, it can be used both on the skin and in cooking.

-But if you are buying this oil from the market, then definitely read the information given on its label whether it is food grade or for cosmetic use.

What is virgin oil?

-Coconut virgin oil is the coconut oil, which is prepared from fresh coconut. It is an oil in which no chemical adulteration is done. Rather, it is preserved in a natural way by preserving all its natural properties.

Prevent Constipation

-If you have constipation problem, once in the morning your stomach is not clean properly, then you can drink one spoon of coconut virgin oil in your morning tea.

-This will relieve your constipation problem and keep your stomach clean. So that you will feel light and fresh throughout the day.

How does coconut oil work?

-Coconut virgin oil is considered much lighter and digestible than other food grade oils. This oil is easily absorbed by the intestine and liver. Therefore, it provides moisture and smooths the muscles of your colon.

-Colon’s inner cells are soft, they have a natural smoothness, it does not cause you pain and pain during motion. This oil is also helpful in reducing the pain of people who have problems of piles.

– Omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, magnesium, and lauric acid are found in coconut oil. All these work to nourish the body from inside. Lauric acid increases the good bacteria by eliminating the harmful bacteria present in your digestive system.

-This causes your digestion properly and waste materials do not accumulate in the stomach. As a result, your stomach remains clean and gets rid of constipation problem.



Can also be used this way

You can also use coconut oil like ghee. Eat coconut coconut oil instead of ghee on the rotis. This will also increase the taste of bread and the bread will also be soft.

Use coconut coconut oil instead of butter and butter in vegetable. This will help it to digest your food quickly. Will remove physical weakness.

-Coconut virgin oil can also be used in tempering lentils and vegetables, making parathas or puris. Whichever way you like to eat this oil, definitely eat it. Your digestive system will be fine.

