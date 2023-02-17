During the conference “Screening Strategies and Prevention of Digestive Tumors: the European Project” promoted in Rome by the Foundation for Digestive Diseases, European recommendations and useful actions in Italy were illustrated in order to reduce the incidence of these pathologies, among the leading causes of mortality in the world. The event was attended by the president of the Italian Society of Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy (Sige), Bruno Annibale, who explored the theme of gastric neoplasms; and Antonio Benedetti, president of the Italian Federation of Digestive System Disease Societies (Fismad) who underlined the importance of carrying out more screening and early diagnosis to reduce the incidence of these pathologies.