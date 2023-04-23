Difficulty in Arab political transition
Happy new year. Experiencing the details of the Sudanese transformations is not a new matter, and so is the matter of its conflicting poles resorting to power to arms, and no matter how noble the intentions are, the resort to force cannot be a prelude to a civil state project in the absence of an explicit national will that authorizes one of them to employ the element of force. However, acute political fragility has always led to state failure, and this can be seen in more than one example in Third World countries, as well as the value and ability of social consciousness to neutralize the tendency to employ the element of power.
By reviewing the common denominators in failed or politically and socially fragile states, we find that race, tribalism and sect replace the state in major crises. By reviewing the developments in the Sudanese scene, we find that we are faced with another model of intractable African models of political and social fragility. The history of the military institution (unlike the gold bracelet) is tired of abandoning power. As for the deepening of the state of political vacuum in a country the size of Sudan, even after the secession of its south, it may tempt more than one regional and international party to intervene to serve its interests by investing in the sustainability of the state of political failure in Arab and African geopolitics.
The relative solidarity between the poles of the military establishment, which led to the removal of the Bashir state, has failed to put Sudan on a national transitional path. As for the emergence of a divergence in visions between the poles, it is either due to personal ambition, and this is a natural matter in the culture and thought of the military personality. Soon, the crisis may enter its second week (the article was written before the Eid holiday) in the event that all calm efforts fail, including the advent of the Ramadan feast, or if a military victory is achieved by one of the wings.
However, it seems that there is almost a “some” agreement to accept the settlement in preparation for putting Sudan on the path of a real political transition. Will the addition of the Sudanese file to the agenda of the upcoming Arab summit or the Arab-African summit later represent any special challenge that may lead to a similar state of intractability in the Yemeni file by baptizing the legitimacy of the party represented at the summit, thus transforming the legitimacy from national to individual confined to the person of that party.
In terms of priorities, they are extremely complex, and not the first among them is the return of Syria from a regional perspective, i.e. crossing an insurmountable threshold on the path of restoring stability to the Middle East and ending this senseless human suffering. It also put the file of peace in the Middle East (Palestinian-Israeli peace) on a parallel track, and it may “begin” with real Palestinian reconciliation, and among that may be its pledge to conduct Palestinian-Palestinian revisions (especially after a regional consensus apparently occurred to neutralize the capabilities of some Palestinian factions operating in Southern Lebanon and Gaza), in addition to administrative and financial reforms, and perhaps agreement on a date for presidential elections.
Will Sudan succeed in sparing itself the hardship of its reality and daring against it in order to achieve its national interest, by agreeing on a true national path in which all its political and civil forces participate, in addition to the military council before the date of the summit? This is what we all hope for, because the failure of its forces and the regional and international efforts to achieve a breakthrough in this crisis, as its deepening will inevitably lead to a civil war.
Bahraini writer
